Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Garden Room at Brookdale Westlake Hills
1034 Liberty Park Drive
Austin, TX
Ruth Titus Obituary
TITUS, Ruth Marion Heaven gained a beautiful angel when Ruth Marion Titus of Austin passed from this life on July 8, 2019. Ruth will be remembered, missed and revered for a long time here on earth for the legacy of strength and love she left during her life of over one hundred years. A memorial service to celebrate Ruth's beautiful life will be held in the Garden Room at Brookdale Westlake Hills, 1034 Liberty Park Drive in Austin on August 4th at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Veterans of Foreign Wars, or s would be very much appreciated.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 2, 2019
