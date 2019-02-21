Home

Ruthie Lee Wilford Obituary
WILFORD, Ruthie Lee Ruthie Lee Wilford, 83, of Austin, died Thursday, February 14th. She was born in Brenham, TX on February 6, 1936, a daughter of the late Indiana (McNeil) and Herman Hewitt, Sr. The Celebration of her Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, February 23rd at Grant Chapel AME Worship Center. Interment at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702, 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, February 22nd. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Ruthie's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 21, 2019
