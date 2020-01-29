|
DURAN, Ryan Charles Ryan Charles Duran, 45 With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Ryan on January 22nd at his home in Austin, Texas. A native Austinite, Ryan was born January 8, 1975 to Mary and R.G. (Rabbit) Duran. He enjoyed his childhood playing West Austin Corsairs football, swimming at West Enfield pool, and going on travel adventures with his many friends. A proud graduate of his parent's alma mater, Austin High School, Ryan was a strong safety for the Maroons football team and served as the Senior Class President. Deeply committed to his education, he attended Cornell University, his grandfather's alma mater, where he played on the Rugby team and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelors of Science in Hotel Administration. After college, Ryan moved to Miami to work for Ernst & Young as a consultant. But, his love of family and community service brought him home to serve at the State Capital where he had run the halls as a child. Ryan served as the Legislative Assistant in Charge of Finance for State Senator Gonzalo Barrientos from 2001 to 2006. He also worked with Senator Ellis on the Senate Committee on Government Organization. Ryan spent 2007 proudly working as a coordinator for the Obama presidential campaign. Devoted to his family's' business, Ryan successfully ran Rabbit's at 6th and Chicon, and was instrumental in preserving his father's legacy in a historic, but quickly evolving part of east Austin. He was a friend to all and was pleased to serve up a cold beer with some quick wit and a warm smile. He is preceded in death by his loving and devoted mother, grandparents and a brother, James Anthony. Ryan leaves behind his loving father, Rabbit; Sisters, Angela Duran, Catherine Ferrell and Lisa Blonkvist; Brother, George Fancher III; Nephews, Gabriel Maroney & Jacob Duran, Mark & Jonathon Gault, Brent & Brady Blonkvist, Douglas Ferrell, and Nieces, Alicia Roberts, Brittney Blonkvist and Stephanie Ferrell. Please join us as we celebrate the life of our brilliant and talented Ryan. Services will be held on January 31st at noon with a rosary, followed by a service and reception at Mission Funeral home south, 6204 S. 1st St, Austin, TX 78745.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 29, 2020