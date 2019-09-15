|
REITMEYER, Ryan Douglas July 23, 1976 September 1, 2019 The world has lost a young man who lit up every room he entered and brought a smile to the face of every person he ever met. Ryan was an awesome and valued friend to hundreds, and he inspired thousands that knew of his challenges and how he heroically and positively dealt with them every moment of his life. Ryan had an incredible drive to succeed. Barely surviving a boating accident in 2005 that left him with a severe traumatic brain injury (TBI), he overcame inconceivable odds with the help of his family, friends, caretakers, medical experts and with the use of advanced technologies from researchers around the world. Ryan went on to live a vibrant, inspiring, and activity-filled life for fourteen years. Although Ryan suffered a fatal aneurysm and ultimately passed away at Seton Williamson County Medical Center on September 1st, his legacy lives on through his having proven the value of miraculous innovations that aided in his recovery. They are now providing hope and help for other TBI sufferers, including returning war veterans. He was just 43. One of two sons, Ryan was born on July 23, 1976 in Killeen, TX. He is survived by his parents, Doug and Debbie Reitmeyer, his Aunt Rhonda Clark of Leander, TX; brother Sean, and his grandmothers, Darlene Reitmeyer and JoAnn Derksen of Cedar Park. The family wishes to especially express their sincerest and deepest appreciation to the all friends, caretakers, therapists, coaches, trainers, the medical staffs at Brackenridge, the rehabilitation team at St. David's and many others. A celebration of Ryan's life will be held at 1 pm on September 26, 2019 at the Hill Country Bible Church at 12124 RR 620, Austin, TX 78750.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 15, 2019