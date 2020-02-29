Home

The Gabriels Funeral Chapel and Crematory - Georgetown
393 North IH-35
Georgetown, TX 78628
512-869-8888
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial service
393 North IH-35
Georgetown, TX 78628
Ryan James Chrastina


1984 - 2020
Ryan James Chrastina Obituary
CHRASTINA, Ryan James Ryan James Chrastina (Dough) passed away Friday February 21, 2020 at the Hospice Austin Christopher House in Austin, TX at the age of 35. Ryan was born December 8th, 1984 in Austin, TX to Curtis and Cindee (Kiss) Turner. Ryan was truly a one of a kind human being who will be missed dearly by his family and a long list of friends. Ryan was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, and his aunt who helped raise him.Ryan is survived by his brother Dylan Kiss and his wife Amanda and their 2 children, his sister Georgia Turner and her 4 children, Aunt Melanie Fischer who cared for him as if he were one of her own, and several uncles and cousins who will miss Ryan dearly. Family and friends are invited to Ryans memorial which will take place at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel in Georgetown, TX March 14th, @ 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow after memorial.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 29, 2020
