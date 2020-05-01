|
|
RASCHKE, Sadie Ann Dytrich Fuessel Sadie Ann Dytrich Fuessel Raschke was born on April 30, 1930 in Taylor, Texas to Frank and Amelia Palla Dytrich. Sadie passed away on April 27, 2020 in Round Rock, Texas. Sadie retired from the Austin Public School District where she worked in purchasing. She was a volunteer for A Plus Federal Credit Union and actively volunteered for 27 years including serving on the Board of Directors. Sadie loved to cook and bake and was best known for her dill pickles, chocolate brownies and Italian Cream Cake. Her love of feeding others was shared at many a church and office function in her lifetime. She also loved football and watching the Cowboys and Longhorns. She was also known to blast Polka music very early in the morning and loved to go to local dances at the Sons of Herman and SPJST Halls. Sadie was a rock in her faith and church family. If the doors were open, she was there. She loved her Wednesday morning Bible Study class and attended faithfully. She never wavered in her faith and was a living example of Jesus' love. She never lost faith but used it to carry her through life's challenges and illness. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Vernon Fuessel and Benhard Raschke, daughter-in-law, Karen Fuessel, stepson Larry Raschke and wife Ruby. Sadie is survived by her children, Michael Fuessel of Georgetown, Cindy Fuessel Loftis (Dennis) of Pflugerville, Daniel Fuessel of Lott, and Betty Raschke Wissen (Sherwin) of Austin. She was blessed with grandchildren, Michael Fuessel II (Delana) of Royse City, Shannon Bernal (Eric) of San Antonio. John Loftis (Diana), Christopher Loftis (Erika), and Rebecca Loftis of Round Rock. Kevin Wissen of Dripping Springs and Collin Wissen and (Kim) of Cedar Park. Sadie's great grandchildren include Parker, Avery, Autumn, Piper and Arden Fuessel of Royse City, Camilla, Miranda and Gunnar Perez, Kaily and Ellie Bernal of San Antonio, Joana, Olivia, and Finn Loftis of Round Rock. Blake Wissen of San Marcos, Paige Wissen of Dripping Springs, and Cole and Kassie Wissen of Cedar Park. The family will celebrate her life with a private service at Condra Funeral Home/Taylor with a memorial service planned later when it is safe to do so. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 3505 North Main St., Taylor, Texas 76574. Arrangements under the direction of Condra Funeral Home, Taylor, TX
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 1, 2020