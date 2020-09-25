FANNON, Sadie Vernell May 25, 1923 September 22, 2020 Sadie Vernell Prather Fannon was born in May, 1923 near Dripping Spring, Texas to Thomas Ivy and Sadie Nellie Prather. Vernell was the youngest member of the Prather children. The children consisted of five girls and two boys. They were a large, and very happy family. The children ranged in age as Dovie Irene Huff, the oldest girl, Ora Mae the next oldest girl, Eugene Iverson, Bertha Beulah Pinkerton, Edith Novella Sandberg, Francis Martin, and lastly Sadie Vernell Fannon. The once happy family is incomplete now. Ivy was buried in March, 1943, Martin was buried in March, 1961, Sadie Nellie was buried in July 1967, Ora Mae was buried in Dec.1973, Eugene was buried in 1991, Bertha Beulah was buried in Aug.1998, Novella was buried March 2002, Dovie was buried October, 2003 until the death of Sadie Vernell. Vernell graduated from Dripping Springs High in May, 1941. She came to Austin for employment in 1941. She had numerous jobs but, of all, she enjoyed her work at Travis County Courthouse the most. She retired from that employment in 1987, where she was busy with her work for more than twenty years. She and her husband Roy moved to their ranch on Fitzhugh road in 1969, where they lived and loved every minute of it until Roy was called to be with God and all Loved ones preceding him in death. Where there is no suffering, only joy and happiness. Because of Roy's departure the ranch was sold, and Vernell moved to Austin to be near her family. Roy and Vernell were blessed with one precious daughter, Patricia Vernell. She was taken from life by an automobile wreck in 1981 leaving four sons, whom she loved so dearly. The sons were Greggory Tarpley & wife Tammy, Scott Newton & wife Margaret, Paul Newton, and Clay Newton. Her great-grandchildren, Lauren Tarpley (Collin), Alexis Roensch (Benjamin), Bailey LaMarca (Joshua), Taylor Witten (Kevin), Calvin Paul Newton, and Charlie Newton. Pallbearers will be Gregg Tarpley, Scott Newton, Paul Newton, Clay Newton, Bill Newton and Mike Prather. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 26th at the Fitzhugh Cemetery located behind Fitzhugh Baptist Church at 11607 Crumley Ranch Rd. Austin, Tx 78738. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com