WILLIAMS, Sallie White Beloved wife and mother, was called to her eternal resting place on July 29, 2020 in Austin TX. She entered this world on August 11, 1939 in Georgetown, KY. Sallie is the daughter of the late Fred Warren White and Sallie White Turner. She confessed her faith in Christ at an early age, and was a member of several churches throughout her lifetime. As a child Sallie attended Little Brick Baptist in Georgetown KY, after marriage she joined New Zion United Methodist in Lexington KY. Upon relocating to Texas her family joined Simpson United Methodist in Austin, and later they joined Covenant United Methodist in Austin. Sallie married Kenneth P Williams on December 24, 1959 in Georgetown KY and to this union was born four children: Karen (Evans) Emelogu, Round Rock, TX; Kenneth P Williams, Jr. (deceased), Austin TX; Elliott R. (Nicola) Williams, Round Rock, TX; and Evans F. (LaVonia) Williams, Buda TX. Sallie has six grandchildren: Erica Lewis Lexington KY; Eboni Emelogu, Waco TX; Kelechi Emelogu, Bloomington IL; Aaron Williams, Austin TX; Kameron Scott, Austin TX; and Taylor Williams, Round Rock, TX. She is survived by a sister Lenora (Ernest) Harris, Charlotte NC; and a brother Danny White, Georgetown, KY She is predeceased by brother Robert White, FL. Sallie also has 4 great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Sallie graduated from Paducah Beauty School in Paducah Kentucky and was an excellent cosmetologist. Her passion was working with children and she did so in many of the churches she attended. Sallie worked at Dixie Cup in Lexington KY, and retired as a trainer at Abbott Labs in Austin, TX. Funeral services will be on Tuesday August 4th at 10:00 a.m. at Beck Funeral Home on 620 in Austin, TX with Reverend Troy Bell officiating. Burial will be at Palm Valley Cemetery, Round Rock, TX. Beck Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends can find details at www.beckchapels.com