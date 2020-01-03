|
BERRY, Sallie Wyman Sallie Wyman Berry lived a charmed and very lucky life. The daughter of a former Miss Green Cove Springs, Fla., Selma Swain, and an engineer, Frank James Wyman working for the WPA, Mama was born in Denmark, South Carolina on August 29th 1930. As a child she loved riding horses, her friends and the many social happenings common only in the south. She attended Brenau College until she met and fell in forever love with our father, Sonny Berry (Lt. Harry McKay Berry). They were married in Columbia, SC on January 29th, 1949, devoted to each other for 48 years on this earth. They had 4 'house apes' (as Daddy named their brood of children), in order of appearance: Denny (1951), Selma (1953), Sonny (1956) and Carrie (1957) and saw the world on the wings of the US Air Force. Mom and Dad owned Berry Books in Alexandria, Virginia before opting for an early retirement bid with a tour in Vietnam and moving us to Austin. Retirement from the Air Force turned out to be the beginning of another extraordinary chapter in their lives with the Hoefgen Company, Schlitz Beer Distributorship in Austin. As their children flew the nest, mom and dad followedDallas, and Berlin adventures come immediately to mind. They found a special summer home on the Blanco river in Wimberley, Tx named the 'Berry Patch' which provided their grandchildren with years of summer adventure. Our Mama was a shining inspiration of generosity, grace, and love. Her net of loving support constantly embraced each of us no matter the pitfalls into which we fell or mountains we encountered. She was always there convinced we would conquer that difficult peak and delighting when we did. Her life continues to be the example to which we all aspire, our North Star. We are grateful to the mystery of life for the gift of her 89 years. We promise to be the conduit of her love, and inspiration to our children. Surrounded by her children loving her out of this world to join Daddy in the next, Mama left our earthly delight on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31st, 2019. Her love will forever brighten the lives of her children (4), grandchildren (7), great-grandchildren (5) and daughter and son-in-law. Memorial Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N Lamar Blvd. In lieu of other forms of remembrance, donations in her name to The Settlement Home for Children or the animal rescue organization: Wingsofrescue.org, would touch her heart and make her smile with gratitude. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 3, 2020