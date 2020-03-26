Home

Sallye Bigony Hartel

Sallye Bigony Hartel Obituary
HARTEL, Sallye Bigony Sallye Bigony Hartel, 92, of Beaumont, died Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1928, in Hinton, West Virginia, to Sally Saunders and Paul Ellsworth Bigony. Survivors include her daughter, Sally Hartel Denson of Hunt; son, Charles James Hartel III; grandchildren, Haley RaNel Hartel, Hannah Alexis Hartel, and Charles James Hartel, IV; and great-grandchildren, Priya and Navi Hartel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles James Hartel, Jr., M.D.; son, Paul Warren Hartel; and son-in-law, Robert A. Denson. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at St. Elizabeth Wound Care and all the nurses and staff at Calder Woods Cottage M. Private family services are planned under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Memorial contributions for Mrs. Hartel may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 680 Calder Street, Beaumont, Texas 77701; Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704; or Camp Honeycreek, PO Box 140, Hunt, Texas 78024. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 26, 2020
