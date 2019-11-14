|
GODFREY, Sam Cooper Sam Cooper Godfrey was born in Fort Worth, TX on December 6, 1934, and passed away in San Antonio, TX on November 7, 2019 at 84 years young. Sam dropped out of Burleson High School at age 17, but returned at 19 to graduate. In his junior year at North Texas State University in Denton he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis where he took his oath of enlistment and had his hair cut beside Elvis. After returning to college, he worked for American Airlines in Dallas. Upon graduation, he taught at Hillcrest High School in Dallas and started taking students on summer tours of the western states and then Europe. Working on a master's degree at the University of Minnesota, he applied for a job in Austin, TX and became the first Director of Community Affairs for the Texas Tourist Development Agency, which led to his involvement with the 1968 HemisFair. Of note during this time was his personal tour of west Texas with Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas. Sam was an inventive entrepreneur involved in too many projects to mention, but may be remembered for his ventures in the travel industry. In the 1970's he created Chaparral Travel in San Antonio, an airport limousine service, a wholesale travel agency, sightseeing tours, real estate investments and was a part owner of the San Antonio Spurs. He served on the Northside ISD school board for 10 years. At the opening of the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin, TX, he was the Director of Operations & Finance. He retired as a state employee and substitute taught at Anderson High School in Austin, TX where he enjoyed teaching special needs students. After retirement and relocating to Canyon Lake, TX, he continued substitute teaching and became a Board Member of Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce. Survivors include wife of 21 years Rebecca Godfrey, brother Cullen Michael Godfrey & wife Melinda of College Station, TX, sister-in-law Melba Godfrey & niece Lauren Godfrey of Austin, TX, son Clark & wife Georgina of Tomball, TX, son Zachry & wife Catherine of San Antonio, TX, stepdaughter Bronwyn Huett & wife Hope Mehan of Waco, TX, stepson Owen Huett & wife Christi of Angleton, TX, and daughter-in-love Jaime Randolph & husband Dwight of Boerne, TX, as well as numerous grandchildren & a great grandchild. The family is hosting a celebration of an exceptional life on Saturday, December 7, from 1-4pm at Embassy Suites, 1001 E McCarty Ln, San Marcos, TX 78666. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heifer International, Alley Cat Allies or
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 14, 2019