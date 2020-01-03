|
|
RISICA, Sam Joseph Sam Joseph Risica, age 89, of Pflugerville, Texas passed away on November 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, father Joe Risica, mother Rose Risica and wife of 35 years Mary Attal Risica. Sam was born on October 5, 1930 in San Antonio, Texas and graduated from Breckenridge High School. After high school he worked as a butcher in his grandfather's grocery store. He later worked for the US Postal service until his retirement in 1990. Sam was extremely proud of his Italian heritage, an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, enjoyed dancing and he loved reminiscing about the "good old days" in San Antonio. The family extends their hearfelt gratitude to the staff at Tech Ridge Oaks Assisted living and memory care for their loving and compassionate care. Sam is survived by step daughter Annette Rizzo and step son Anthony Rizzo. A Grave side service will be held on Sunday at 2pm on January 5th at Cook-Walden Capital Park Pflugerville, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 3, 2020