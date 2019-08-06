|
KELLEY, Sam L. July 29, 1934 August 2, 2019 Sam Kelley passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019. Sam was born on July 29, 1934, in Alvarado, Texas, the son of Sam and Annie Bill Kelley, and had one younger sister, Louise Kelley Pollard. Sam was a graduate of Alvarado High School, North Texas State College, and The University of Texas School of Law. Shortly after graduating from law school, Sam married Mary Kate Wendler, on November 15, 1958. Sam served for two years in the United States Army, and then began his legal careerfirst in Lubbock, returning to Austin in 1964, where he practiced as an Assistant Attorney General, becoming Chief of the Insurance, Banking, and Securities Division, and from 1970 to 1985, as the Consumer Credit Commissioner for the State of Texas. After retiring from that position, Sam continued to practice law in private practice for many years. Sam and Mary Kate had six childrenthree boys and three girls, who brought to the family sons- and daughters-in-law: Sam and Gaylia Kelley; Kerry and Doug Neil; Karen Kelley and Merritt Clements; Tim and Manda Kelley; Michelle and Michael Shuler; and Mike Kelley. In addition, Sam and Mary Kate had the joy of 10 grandchildren, Samantha, Katheryn, Hannah, Emma, Mia, Lewis, Augustus, Reid, Lila, and Roxane; one great-grandson, Will; and an extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews on both sides. In 2001, Sam and Mary Kate moved to San Antonio, where a number of their children had migrated. Sam loved music, books, family genealogy, cooking, fishing, and most of all, spending time with his family, especially at the beach. His tight-knit and loving family was his proudest accomplishment. Sam considered it an honor to be buried in the Texas State Cemetery. A burial service will be held there on August 9, at 11:00 a.m., 909 Navasota St., Austin, Texas, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 6, 2019