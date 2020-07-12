BONNO, Samantha Ann Samantha Ann Bonno, age 52, died at home July 5, 2020 after a five year battle with cancer. She was born November 22, 1967 in Galveston, Texas. Samantha was the proud owner of The Double Take Salon in Austin and also worked at Ulta Beauty Salon in Austin. Samantha is survived by her mother, Judith Buff of Austin. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made for Sam's final resting place at the Neptune Memorial Reef in Florida. Please send donations to Judith Buff, P O Box 405, Santa Fe, TX 77510.



