Samantha Carrington Obituary
CARRINGTON, Samantha Lashell Samantha Lashell Carrington, 54, of Austin died Wednesday, April 8th. She was born in Austin, TX on August 7, 1965, a daughter of Ruby (Scott) and Earnest Carrington, Jr. The Family Livestream Celebration of Her Life Service will be 3 PM on Saturday, April 18th. Public Viewing with CDC Guidelines and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 4 PM on Friday, April 17th. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Due to the Pandemic Crisis a Corporate Memorial Celebration will be planned in the future. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 12, 2020
