MARSHALL, Sammie Nancy Farrier Sammie Farrier Marshall, age 93 of Temple, died Monday, December 9, 2019 in a local care center. Services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, December 16th at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple with The Rev. Janice Krause officiating. Private burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple. Visitation will be 5:00 7:00 PM Sunday, December 15th at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Sammie Nancy Farrier Marshall was born April 9, 1926 in Texarkana, Texas to Sammie Grant Byars Farrier and Henry Marshall Farrier. She was a graduate of Omaha High School in Omaha, Texas, and attended Texas State College for Women in Denton, Texas and the University of Texas at Austin, where she was an English major. At the University of Texas, she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and in 1944 she was chosen as one of the "Ten Most Beautiful" at the University of Texas and was voted "Sweetheart" of the University of Texas in 1945, a prized designation discontinued by the 1970's. She remained an active supporter of the University of Texas after college, serving as a member of the Chancellor's Council and as a member of the Texas Exes alumni association. On January 30, 1948, she married the love of her life, Keifer Marshall Jr. Sammie and Keifer were members of Christ Episcopal Church in Temple, where Sammie served as President of the Women of Christ Episcopal Church and taught Sunday School. She also served as the Vice President of the Episcopal Women of the Diocese of Texas. Sammie served in numerous community and civic organizations throughout her life, most notably in her roles supporting the Temple Public Library, helping to organize the Friends of the Temple Public Library and serving as its first President, along with serving as a member of both the Temple Public Library Board of Trustees, and a member of the Foundation of the Temple Public Library. Sammie was active with the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as a former Regent with the Betty Martin Chapter of DAR, and Former Texas State Chairwoman of the DAR Service for Veteran Patients. In July, 2019, Sammie was recognized by the City of Temple and DAR for over 50 years of service to the community. Sammie's leadership and involvement in the area also includes the Cultural Activities Center (CAC) where she was a member and served as the former Chairwoman of the CAC Festival of Arts and was a member of the Contemporaries of the CAC. Throughout her life, Sammie was also active with the Junior League of Bell County, March of Dimes, City Federation of Women's Club, Domestic Science Club, the Institute for the Humanities at Salado, among many other Temple and Bell County area organizations. Even with her extensive civic and community involvement, Sammie was most known for her love for her friends and family, including her 69-year marriage to her best friend and late husband, Keifer Marshall Jr. Throughout her life, she had at least 16 godchildren; a testament to her loving nature. She is survived by her two grandsons, Rob Marshall and his wife Christina Marshall of Temple, and Patrick Marshall of Temple, three great-grandchildren, Keifer Marshall V, Lily Marshall and Weston Marshall, all of Temple and two step great granddaughters, Jessica Wilson of Lufkin and Isabella Combs of Louisville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keifer Marshall Jr., her son Keifer Marshall III, her brother, Henry Marshall Farrier, Jr., her sister, Sally Farrier Owens, and her step granddaughter, Kimberly Marshall Combs. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to either Christ Episcopal Church, 300 North Main, Temple, Texas 76501 or to the Foundation of the Temple Public Library, 100 West Adams Ave., Temple, Texas 76501. Online guestbook at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 13, 2019