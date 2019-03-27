BAETHGE, Samuel (Sam) Samuel (Sam) Baethge of San Marcos, Texas died on March 8 at the age of 79. He was born November 11, 1939 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the son of Alvin and Augusta (Jordan) Baethge. He was valedictorian at Fredericksburg High School and graduated from Texas Lutheran College with a bachelor's degree in Mathematics and English. After service in the US Air Force, he returned to Fredericksburg to operate the family ranch. Mr. Baethge inspired many students to excel at mathematics and problem-solving in his 40+ years of teaching and coaching in Fredericksburg, San Antonio and Austin. Sam was also known across America and internationally for his mathematical solutions and contest problem writing skills. Sam is survived by his wife of 56 years, Edwina Baethge, San Marcos; daughter Barbara Cassin and her husband Robert Cassin, Jr., Middletown, NJ; brother Jonathan Baethge and his wife Carol, Fredericksburg; sister-in-law Judith Rockman, Austin; grandchildren Theresa Carnes, Robert Cassin III, and Allie Cassin.; a niece, nephews, cousins, and one great-granddaughter. Preceding him in death were his daughter Kathryn Carnes, his son-in-law Richard Carnes, and his parents. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 1:00 pm at First Lutheran Church, San Marcos with Pastor Tim Bauerkemper officiating. The family will greet friends and relatives from 5-7 pm on Friday, March 29 at the Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos and after the service on Saturday at First Lutheran. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: "Texas Mathematics League" 12328 Cardinal Flower Dr., Austin, TX 78739; First Lutheran Church, San Marcos, or the . Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary