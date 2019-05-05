BALLARD JR., Samuel Samuel J. Ballard Jr., 71, passed away April 30th, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Sam loved his family, community, the great state of Texas, and his country. He was a sincere man who had the rare gifts of energetic charisma, genuine charm, and a great sense of humor. Sam loved people and was always eager to lend a helping hand. Even as a young man, Sam was serving and protecting. He served his country in the Marine Corps from 1966 to 1970 and fought in the Vietnam War during TET. Sam was an infantry squad leader and received a combat promotion to Sergeant. He loved serving in the military and enjoyed the brotherhood, camaraderie and Esprit de Corps that came with being a Marine. Sam then served his community as a police officer for the Austin Police Department for 14 years. A graduate of the 43rd cadet class in 1971, he a attained the rank of Sergeant and accumulated 23 personal accommodtions for outstanding police work. Sam also received numerous hand-written letters from citzens in the community praising him for his kindness and professionalism. After APD, Sam became the second Chief of Police of Lago Vista. He then returned to Austin and served four years in the Austin Independent School District as a police officer. Sam retired from law enforcement and worked for the Salvation Army and the Texas Work Force Commission helping AusYnites and their families find quality employment. Sam retired from the state in 2004. He's proceeded in death by his father Samuel J. Ballard Sr., sister Sharon Wysong, niece Debbie Ortega (Danny). Sam is survived by his beloved wife Jan, sons Justin (Jamie) and Michael, daughters Kathy (Mical) and Carolyn (Juan), his brother Larry (Abbie) and his niece Brooke (Ryan). Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, May 10th, 2019, at the Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N Lamar in Austin, Texas. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary