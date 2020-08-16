BRAZELL, Samuel Age 70, of Nolanville, TX died Sunday, August 9thHe was born in Taylor, TX on June 4, 1950, a son of the late Lillian (Williams) and William Brazell, Sr. Samuel served in the U.S. Marines as a Pvt in the Vietnam War. Due to the Pandemic, The Family Celebration of his Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/samuelbrazell
) will be 11AM on Friday, August 21st at St. John Baptist Tabernacle with Rev. Melvin Manor officiating. Interment to follow 3pm at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Thursday, August 20th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.