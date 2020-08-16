1/1
Samuel Brazell
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRAZELL, Samuel Age 70, of Nolanville, TX died Sunday, August 9thHe was born in Taylor, TX on June 4, 1950, a son of the late Lillian (Williams) and William Brazell, Sr. Samuel served in the U.S. Marines as a Pvt in the Vietnam War. Due to the Pandemic, The Family Celebration of his Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/samuelbrazell) will be 11AM on Friday, August 21st at St. John Baptist Tabernacle with Rev. Melvin Manor officiating. Interment to follow 3pm at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Thursday, August 20th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved