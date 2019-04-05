SPILLER, Samuel Christopher Sam Spiller died April 2 at his home in Marble Falls. Sam was born October 12, 1931, in Austin, Texas, to Annie Marie Wolf Spiller and Gibbs Quesney Spiller; he was the last of their nine children. He graduated from Austin High School, and The University of Texas at Austin. At the age of seventeen he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served in Korea and Japan. He married Ellen Brubaker in 1954. He was employed by Fisk Electric Company and was the accountant during the building of the Meyerland Shopping Center in Houston. Later he worked for several years as an accountant for Trunkline Oil and Gas Company in Houston. After that position he was the manager for the Appliance Department of Montgomery Ward Northline. Later the family moved to Baytown where he was a salesman for Sears. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters Katherine Spiller Waddingham and Samantha Spiller; and all of his brothers and sisters. He leaves behind Ellen, his wife of 64 years; daughter Georgianne Dyment and husband Jeff; several grandchildren and great grandchildren: several much-loved nieces, nephews, and friends. Pall bearers will be Gibbs (Bo) Franki, John Spiller, Jeff Dyment, Garret Dyment, Nicholas Dyment, Ethan Dyment, James Gibbs Spiller, and Matthew Waddingham. Services will be at Trinity Episcopal Church, Highway 1431 at Avenue D in Marble Falls at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 6. Burial will follow at the Pursley Family Cemetery near Dripping Springs. Those who would like to remember Sam with a gift might consider a contribution to Trinity Episcopal Church or a . Online condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary