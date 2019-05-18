HOLLAND, JR., Samuel M. Samuel M. Holland, Jr., 83, of Round Rock, passed away on May 7, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 7, 1936 to Samuel and Dorothy Holland in Galveston. He graduated with a Bachelors in Psychology from the University of Texas. On February 10, 1962, he married Cecilia Petru and they resided in Austin, Texas. They later moved to New Mexico, living in Farmington, Gallup, and Alamogordo before returning to Texas in 1991, choosing Round Rock for their home. Sam was a loving husband, father, and devoted friend. He worked for the Gas Company of New Mexico for 30 years and was a lifelong member of the Rotary Club. Always ready to recount a story or tell a joke, he touched countless lives with his good humor and warm spirit. Sam is survived by his daughters Samantha Manuel and husband, Rob of Garrett, Indiana; Stephanie Kuehl and husband, Brian of Pflugerville; son Samuel and wife Billie Jo of Georgetown; grandchildren Kyle, Angelina, Riley, Elijah, Gavin and Bree. He is preceded in death by his wife, mother, and father. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5 to 7pm at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home and a memorial service will take place on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 6 pm at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary