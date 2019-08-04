Home

Samuel J. DeMaio Jr.

Samuel J. DeMaio Jr. Obituary
Samuel J. DeMaio, Jr. MD, FACC, JD, 62, of Lakeway, Texas, Interventional Cardiologist, Engineer, Attorney and entrepreneur, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas. He was born in Newark, NJ, January 5, 1957 to Samuel and Leida DeMaio. Sam received a BSEE with High Honors from Rutgers College of Engineering, His M.D. from New Jersey Medical School, Internal Medicine internship at Baylor University, fellowships at Emory University and the University of Munich, and his Law degree from SMU. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi, National Engineering Honor Society, Eta Kappa Nu, National Electrical Engineering Honor Society, Alpha Omega Alpha, Medical Honor Society, and Phi Delta Phi, Law School Honor Fraternity. Sam was an instrumental force behind bringing the much needed Lakeway Regional Hospital (now Baylor Scott and White) to Lakeway Texas. He was an avid golfer and was most proud of his two holes in one at The Hills and Flintrock golf courses. Sam is survived by his loving wife, Amy, parents Samuel J. DeMaio, Sr. and Sandy DeMaio, children, Samuel Michael DeMaio and Kristine Diane DeMaio, MD, Sisters Donna DeMaio-Bigou and Dianna D'Amore and numerous Nieces and Nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Emmaus Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 pm at Emmaus Catholic Church.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019
