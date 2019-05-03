Services Harrell Funeral Chapel Highway 290 & Ranch Rd 12 Dripping Springs , TX 78620 (512) 858-5666 Resources More Obituaries for Samuel Lowrance Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Samuel Joseph Lowrance

Obituary Condolences Flowers LOWRANCE, Samuel Joseph It is with great sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Samuel Joseph Lowrance on April 30, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Sam was born on March 18, 1986 to Timothy Dwight and Pamela Jean Lowrance in Ft. Worth, Texas. He was 33 years old. Sam was a lover of music and in his early years, he was a member of the Texas Boys Choir. Like many of his family members, he loved singing Barbershop music and participated in many award-winning quartets. His beautiful, resonating bass voice was a sound to behold. Sam was also an avid Texas Rangers baseball fan, enjoying many nights at the ballpark with his family. Sam was currently employed by BAE Systems and loved his job. He was a shining light to all that worked with him. Sam was an adoring husband and father. Nothing gave him greater joy than to make his wife and daughter happy, which he accomplished daily. It was a joy to observe Sam's devotion to his family and his desire to provide for and protect them. His wife, Christi, has mentioned that she praises God for the gift of unconditional love that she was shown by Sam in their marriage. His legacy of faith and kindness lives on in every memory of him. Sam was a member of the Oak Hill Primitive Baptist Church and cherished the doctrines of Grace. He was a great blessing in many ways to his church family, from leading the congregation in hymns, to delivering a heartfelt exhortation glorifying his Saviour. His smiling eyes, encouraging words and kind spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Sam was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Elder Vernal Joseph and Myrtle Lowrance and his maternal grandfather Elder Samuel Oliver Box. Sam is survived by his loving wife, Christine and 22 month old daughter, Waverly. Also, by his parents, Tim and Pam Lowrance, his brother, Paul Lowrance and his wife Jacqueline and their children, Timothy and Alatha and his maternal grandmother, Jean Box. Sam is also survived by his in-laws, Frances Ann and Russell Fosdick, Samuel and Carsyn Fosdick, Robert Clark and Dr. Barry Knezek. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Even though the family is mourning the untimely loss of this God-fearing and loving man, they find great comfort in knowing the Saviour has received Sam with open arms into Heaven. We know he is being loved, loving more perfectly, singing more beautifully and basking in the glory of an Almighty God. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 P.M. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home of Dripping Springs, 100 Heritage Drive and Hwy 290W. Memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church Dripping Springs. Memorial contributions and donations may be made to Oak Hill Primitive Baptist Church, 11408 Camp Ben McCulloch Rd., Austin, Texas 78737. The "Sam Lowrance Memorial Account" has also been set up for Christi and Waverly at Broadway Bank, 320 US 290, Dripping Springs, Texas 78620. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries