TAYLOR, Samuel Lee Samuel Lee Taylor, passed peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020. A private family service was held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Skyvue funeral home. Interment: Cook-Walden Capital Parks in Pflugerville. He is survived by his loving children, son, Gayland Taylor-Audrey; daughter, Ruby Taylor; daughter in Law, Rita Taylor; and his "other" daughter, Robbie Jordan; grandchildren, Christopher Martin, Deborah Taylor-Boykin; and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Skyvue Funeral Home 7220 F.M. 1187 Mansfield, TX. 76063 Ph 817-478-6955
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020