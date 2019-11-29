|
|
LIECK, Samuel Louis Born 12/4/50 in San Antonio, died at his home in Austin on Thursday, 11/21/19, due to heart failure. He was preceded in death by his father Arthur Lieck & grandparents Henry & Louise Woelke & Louis & Augusta Lieck. Survivors include his children Marcus & Jessica Lieck, his mother Helen Lieck, his sisters Catherine Fain & Karyn Neuhauser & numerous cousins & friends.. Funeral service will be held on Monday, 12/2/19 at 10:00am at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 610 Avalon, San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the church, the Salvation Army or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 29, 2019