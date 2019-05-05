STONE JR., Samuel Vaughan Samuel Vaughan Stone, Jr., passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 surrounded by family. Sam was born on January 21, 1934 to Samuel Vaughan Stone and Berenice Barton Hufstutler Stone in Georgetown, Texas. He was a graduate of Georgetown High School (#71, All District Tackle and still proud they beat their nemesis, the Taylor Ducks), the University of Texas, and the University of Texas School of Law. Sam served in the Army for two years as Lieutenant in the Military Police. Much to his relief, he received an honorable discharge in 1960. Sam is survived by his children: Samuel Vaughan Stone, III and his wife Beryl, William Morgan Stone and Frances Berenice Stone; his grandchildren Olivia Stone, Will Stone, and Katherine Stone; his brother and sister-in-law Mike and Carolyn Stone; numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews and cousins. Sam is also survived by his two former wives, one who gave him his children and the other who showed him the world. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved cousins Courtenay (Toni) Corwin Browning, Mary Robbin Corwin Guthrie and Joan Corwin Williams, who are all laughing and joking together again in heaven. Sam had a distinguished legal career spanning many decades representing the Texas Academy of Family Physicians, the Travis County Medical Society, the Texas Physicians Assistants Association, the Texas Ophthalmologists Association, the Texas Librarians Association and many other professional organizations. He occasionally represented his children as well in their younger days. Sam will be remembered by his family and many loving friends for his quick wit, love of good conversation and good scotch, and holding court at Tarry House or Headliners. Funeral service will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church in Austin, Texas on Thursday, May 9th at 2:00 pm, with a reception following at Tarry House. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made to TreeFolks (www.treefolks.org) to honor Sam's love of gardening and standing in the shade. Donations may also be made to the Sam Stone Champion Fund, a scholarship fund established by the Texas Academy of Family Physicians to honor his many years of dedication and service to the TAFP (www.tafp.org/foundation). Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary