LEMING, Samuel Walter Samuel Walter Leming, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 19, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1936, to Samuel Hubert and Leona Inez Barnard Leming in Austin, Texas. His education included the Pflugerville, Austin, and Manor schools in Texas and was a graduate of Manor High School in 1954. After high school, he was employed with Moyer's Grocery Company of Austin, Texas. He was later employed with the H.E.B. Grocery Company as a meat cutter and market manager where he retired after 35 years of service. His years of service with H.E.B. were spent in Austin, Del Rio, Harlingen, and again in Austin where he was recognized for outstanding achievement and excellence in new H.E.B. store openings. On July 18, 1959, he married the love of his life, Mary Gail Cowan, at a home wedding in in the home of Laura and Albert Cowan at Topsey, Texas. Two children were born to this union; Walter Mark Leming and Linda Gail Leming Hunt. He accepted Christ as his Savior at the Crestview Baptist Church of Austin, Texas. Samuel loved his country and proudly served 9 years in the Texas National Guard of the 49th Armored Division. In 1962, he was called into active duty with the United States Army at Fort Polk, Louisiana and served as Staff Sergeant. While at Fort Polk, he was one of sixteen men who were awarded the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service in the 249th Quartermaster Battalion of the 49th Armored Division. Samuel was a member of the Manchaca Baptist Church and a member of the H.E.B. Retirees Club. He was an avid gardener and after his retirement, he and his wife, Mary Gail, began to grow and sell vegetables at local farmers' markets. Samuel and his wife, Mary Gail, enjoyed history and traveled to places of historical interest. Due to his career as a market manager, he developed many culinary skills and cooked and served various meat entrees for his family, guests, and family reunions through the years. He was preceded in death by his parents, a niece, Melissa Leming, a nephew, Lesley Cowan, sister-in-law Eugenia Cowan, brothers in law Tommy, Kendall, Gene, Noel, Paul, and Jan Dale Cowan, and son-in-law William B. Hunt. To cherish his memory, he leaves behind his wife, Mary Gail of 60 years, children; a son, Walter Mark Leming of Bastrop, a daughter, Linda Gail Hunt of Argyle, Texas, two grandchildren; Trevor Wayne Hunt of The Colony,Texas, Dustin Grant Hunt of Argyle, Texas, great granddaughter, Emmy Grace Hunt, a brother, Patrick Leming and wife, Gaynell of Mont Belview, Texas, a sister, Patsy June Bennett and husband, Roy of Dayton, Texas, a sister-in-law, Linda Cowan of Briggs, Texas, a sister in law Pansy Hughes of Roanoke, Texas, Bonnie Schoonover of Bryan, Texas, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins that he dearly loved. Samuel was a quiet man with deep thoughts and will be remembered for the many ways that he showed deep love for his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchild, and for a loving extended family and friends. The family wishes to thank Pastor Jason White and the members of Manchaca Baptist Church, the doctors and nurses at South Austin Hospital and Legend Oaks Rehabilitation at Kyle, Texas, and many neighbors and friends for their many expressions of love and care.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 22, 2019