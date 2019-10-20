|
SPANJER, Samye Ruth Samye Spanjer age 86 of Leander, Texas passed away on October 13, 2019. Samye was born in Athens, Tennessee on November 13, 1932. She died peacefully at home on Sunday morning with her daughter Joni and granddaughter Victoria by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Spanjer; her parents, Samuel Bishop and Bess Bishop-Allison; her brother Billy Bishop, and sisters, Helen Brooks, Katherine and Jocelynn Bishop. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Art and Lisa Spanjer, daughters, Joni Spanjer and Jeri Wade; granddaughter Victoria Wade, grandsons, Joseph and wife Brie Spanjer, David Spanjer; great granddaughters, Mikaylah, Nykole and Alexa; great grandsons, Rylan and Rhyder; nephews Mike and Kathy Brooks, Mark and Renee Brooks; sister-in-law in law Jeanette Bishop; nieces, Terri, Kim and Sam Jiries, and Kellye Bishop and their families. She was a dedicated Army wife who traveled the world and the U.S.A. with her husband. Art and Sam moved to Austin after retiring from the Army and then she moved to Leander in 1991. She worked at the Veteran's Administration until she retired. Our family is so grateful for the care she received from her nurse Sheila and aide Leann, and the staff at Resolutions Hospice. She loved the simple things in life including Sunday dinner with her family, gospel music, 60s and 70s reruns on TV, and bluebonnets in the springtime. She was a loving and fiery, spunky mother and grandmother. Her family plans a private graveside service. The family requests that any contributions be made to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019