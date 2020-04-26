|
BOULDWIN, Sandra Denise Sandra Denise Bouldwin, 59, of Austin, died Wednesday, April 22nd. She was born in Austin, TX on September 14, 1960, a daughter of the late Vanilla (Clay) and David Scroggins. Sandra was the wife of Joseph Freeman Bouldwin. Services are pending. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020