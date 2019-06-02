Home

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
All Saint's Episcopal Church
Sandra Kay Wier


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Kay Wier Obituary
WIER, Sandra Kay Sandra Kay Wier (50) of Austin went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019 after a long battle with Cancer. Sandi, as she was affectionately known, was born on May 19, 1969 to Myron Wier (currently of Marble Falls, Texas) and Joyce White (currently of Georgetown, Texas) in Tulsa, Oklahoma. At a very early age, Sandi had a strong love for animals and throughout her life she adopted birds, cats, and several dogs. In May of 1987 Sandi graduated from Monahans High School in Monahans, Texas. After High School, Sandi went on to Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas and Graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Cultural Anthropology where she also went on to win a state title in fencing her Junior Year. From there, Sandi pursued her Masters of Science Degree in Archeology, which she also received from Texas State University. Sandi worked for the Texas Workforce Commission for a number of years and lived in Austin, Texas for the majority of her adult life. Sandi met Jack Lawrence (Life-Long Partner) while working at the TWC and after much persuasion and begging, Sandi and Jack made a life-long commitment to each other and decided on Forever. Jack would be by her side until she went home on May 28, 2019. Sandi is survived by her aforementioned father, Myron Wier and mother, Joyce White, life-partner Jack Lawrence, Aunt Jan Yates, and brother and sister-in-law David and Victoria Fawcett. She is also survived by cats Henry and Gabby, a dog Buster, and a rescued sparrow, Waffle. Memorial services will be held at All Saint's Episcopal Church located at 209 West 27 th Street, Austin, Texas on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 2, 2019
