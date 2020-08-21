FIVECOAT, Sandra Kaye Sandra Kaye Fivecoat died on August 7, 2020 in Austin, Texas after living with cancer for several years. There is no chance that this summary of her life will be enough to convey how incredibly amazing this woman was and how much she meant to those who knew her. First, the basics. She was born on February 14, 1949 to Gladys and RD Beasley in Dallas Texas at Methodist Hospital in Oak Cliff. She is survived by her spouse, William G. Fivecoat; her children Felicia Adams and Justin Pratscher; step children Lindsey and Spencer Fivecoat; her sister, Tobye Burgin; and 14 grandchildren. She grew up in the Cockrell Hill area of Oak Cliff and moved to Austin to attend The University of Texas. Falling in love with the city, she lived in Austin for the rest of her life. In 1972, she graduated from UT Cum Laude with a degree in Mathematics Education. She began her career as a teacher and in 1979 earned her Master's Degree in Mathematics Education with a minor in Computer Science from UT. During that time she had both of her children, Felicia and Justin, as well. Her ability to multi-task was proven early on by these accomplishments. She was a true force of nature. While her career started in the classroom, she moved into education training quickly with roles at Region XIII and TEA. She led the way for Computer Science to be taught in public schools in Texas in the early 80s and was a co-founder of Texas Computer Education Association (TCEA). She was a respected leader in education technology early when very few women were involved in that field. This was the first of many glass ceilings she would break during her career. She continued her career at Apple Computer as Area Director, Lightspan as VP of sales, and CEO of her own company, WeAreTeachers. Along the way she always mentored others by bringing them up with her and laying the bricks for others to follow in her path. She was a graduate of Leadership America and mentored others through Leadership Texas. Her career was truly inspirational and especially for women during that time. Although her professional accomplishments were many, she defined herself mostly by her family, her faith, and her love of music. She lit up anytime she spoke of her children or grandchildren and never missed a performance or school award. They guided every decision she made in her life and she always put family first. She was truly a rock for everyone. She was also a member of St. John's UMC and very active in church leadership including helping to bring the church into the Reconciling Ministries Network. She performed anywhere there was a stage and audience from roller skating as a child to high school theater and debate team; to any piano she saw; to tap dance recitals in her sixties; to church choir; to singing with Conspirare in St. Peter's Basilica; she never shied away from performing. She and Bill also never missed a chance to dance. They would turn any surface into a dance floor if the right song came on no matter where they were. From the grocery store to the sidewalks of Las Vegas to the streets of Rome, they danced. Sandy was also on the board of Conspirare. This role gave her an opportunity to give back to the music that supported, inspired, and nurtured her soul. She always said that when you don't know what to do, be kind. After the 2016 election she knew she needed to do something and Kindness came her way. She started the Austin Kindness group distributing signs all over the city with the inspirational kindness message. At the time of her passing, this group had donated $35,000 to the ACLU from her efforts and leadership. Her motto of Ready, Shoot, Aim was proven successful once again. She always encouraged others to just start it and figure it out on the way. This is the strategy she used her whole life and it worked. Even in her last days she knew her journey was ending, but she never felt fear. Her faith was strong and she was at peace. She figured out how to make the most of those days and showed her love of others along the way. Her light continues to shine bright in her husband, children, grandchildren, and all who knew her. She will be so deeply missed. Due to COVID, her services will be attended by her husband, children, and grandchildren only and will be livestreamed for everyone else at facebook.com/saintjohnsaustin/
on August 30th at 6:30 PM. A larger celebration of her life will be planned when it is safe to gather in large groups. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's UMC https://www.stjohnsaustin.org/
or Conspirare https://conspirare.org/