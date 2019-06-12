CONVERSE, Sandra Lee (Wilson) Sandra Lee Converse was born on January 21, 1947 in Houston, Texas, to Eloise Canterbury Feuhs and Bennie Feuhs. She was adopted by Paul V. Wilson following marriage to Eloise Canterbury. Sandy was married to Robert Gerald "Jerry" Converse August 24, 1968, in Houston, Texas. Sandy is survived by her husband; their daughters: Victoria Converse Brunker and her husband Eric Scott Brunker and Abigail Lynn Wilson and her husband Brent Wilson; and two grandchildren, Delaney Eloise Brunker and Ryan Lane Brunker. Sandy attended public schools in Houston, Texas, graduating from Lamar High School 1965, where she met Jerry. Following her graduation, she attended Texas Christian University and The University of Texas at Austin, studying interior design. After following her daughters for several years competing in hunter/jumper equine competitions, she started a new business, The Tack Shop of Austin, Inc. which she owned and operated for almost 25 years. She retired from retail and set about being a grandmother when her health began to fail. She was confirmed in the Episcopal Church, attending St John The Divine until Jerry transferred to Austin, where they joined the parish of Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. Service will be 11:00 am on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish North Chapel, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas 78705. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Hospice Austin, Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, MD Anderson or the .. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary