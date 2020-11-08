FOLEY, Sandra Lyn Age 63, passed away in Austin, Texas on October 12, 2020. "Sandee", as she was known to all of her many friends and family, was born on November 21, 1956 in Dallas, Oregon to Al and Barbara Adolf. She grew up in Monmouth, Oregon. Sandee attended Central High School in Independence, Oregon and graduated in 1974. She went on to attend Oregon State University and graduated with a Bachelors Degree. She achieved much success and excelled in radio advertising sales for many years in the Portland, Oregon area. She moved to Maui in 1990, working as an account manager for several major clothing and swimwear companies. She married Gary Hardy on December 21, 1991. Sandee founded Softwear Clothing Company in 1993 while in Maui and created the Wild Palms Brand of fashion T-Shirts and Resort Wear. She moved her business to Seattle, Washington and lived on Mercer Island for many years. Her artistic and creative talents were her passion. Her sparkling personality and ability to make new friends and customers wherever she went gave her much pride and satisfaction. She was truly a bright light to everyone who met her. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Gary Hardy; sons, Ryan Foley and Max Hardy; four grandchildren; her mother, Barbara Charles; and her brother, Randy Adolf. Sandee will be missed and remembered by all those whose lives she touched. There will be a private memorial service for family and friends to be held at a later date in Maui.