LITTLE, Sandra Lynn Age 56, of Round Rock died Thursday, August 6th. She was born in Bossier City, LA on November 4, 1963, a daughter of Mary L. Little and the late John Calvin Thompson. Due to the Pandemic, The Family Celebration of her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/sandralittle
) will be 11AM on Saturday, August 22nd at St. John Baptist Tabernacle. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, August 21st. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.