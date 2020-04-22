Home

Sandra Mailcoat Felps

Sandra Mailcoat Felps Obituary
FELPS, Sandra Mailcoat Sandra Malicoat Felps, 73, gained her angel wings on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 6:28 a.m. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to cook, clean and spend time with her family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Miller, her sister, Carlene Pepper, and her father. She is survived by her children, Michael Felps and wife Delia of Maryland; Heith Felps and wife Tammy of Idaho; Bradley Felps and wife Nicole of Colorado; Kimberly Felps and Rodney Moore of Missouri; Tammy Smith and husband Gary of Alaska; her sister, Donna Malicoat, 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She is loved by many and missed by more.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 22, 2020
