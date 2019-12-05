Home

Sandra Manning Obituary
MANNING, Sandra Faye Sandra Faye Manning, 61, of Round Rock died Monday November 25th. She was born in Monroe, LA on August 28, 1958, a daughter of Shirley (Taylor) Manning and the late J.L. Manning. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 1 PM on Saturday, December 7th at First Lockhart Baptist Church in Lockhart, TX. Interment at Lockhart's Municipal Burial Park. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, December 6th to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 5, 2019
