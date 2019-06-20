Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra McCullough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra McCullough

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra McCullough Obituary
MCCULLOUGH, Sandra Marie Sandra Marie McCullough, 56, of Austin, died Friday, June 14th. She was born in Lafayette, LA on June 27, 1962, a daughter of the late Mary Lou (Toussaint) and Joseph Junius Washington. She was the wife of David Charles McCullough. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11 AM on Saturday, June 22nd at Antioch Baptist Church. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702, 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Sandra's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now