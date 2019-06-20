|
MCCULLOUGH, Sandra Marie Sandra Marie McCullough, 56, of Austin, died Friday, June 14th. She was born in Lafayette, LA on June 27, 1962, a daughter of the late Mary Lou (Toussaint) and Joseph Junius Washington. She was the wife of David Charles McCullough. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11 AM on Saturday, June 22nd at Antioch Baptist Church. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702, 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Sandra's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 20, 2019