DOTSON, Sandra S. Sandra S. Dotson, 78, passed away on Wednesday July 10, 2019 in the comforts of her home in Neiderwald, Texas. She was born in Gloucester, MA to John and Evelyn Skinner. She was the oldest of five children. Sandra grew up in Gloucester and after graduating high school she went on to be a hairdresser for several years. While being a hairdresser she met the love of her life, Johnnie who was a native Texan, whom she went on to marry and then moved to Texas to start a family. They went on to have five children. While raising kids, she decided to take a job outside of the home as a manager for Sac N Pac and was promoted to the theft prevention department at their main office. During that time Johnnie and Sandra started a successful Trucking company. Shortly after Sandra retired from Sac N Pac and went on to work for the Trucking company. Sandra loved spending time with her children and especially her grandchildren. She was a compassionate, loving, giving, and humorous person who will be deeply missed by everyone that she loves And by all that loved her. She is preceded in death by both parents And two brothers John and Kenny. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Johnnie, her four sons, John Jr, Edward, Kenneth, Ashley, one daughter Tamara, her 10 grandchildren William, Kayleigh, Kellsie, Katelyn, Kenneth Jr, Peyton, Dallas, Autumn, Drew, Luke, one great grandchild Lyam. A sister Julia and a brother Ronnie. Funeral Services were held on Saturday, July 13. 2019. Please visit www.Harrellfuneralhomes.com to share a fond memory, photograph, or condolence with Sandra's family on her On-line memorial site. Funeral assistance provided by Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby Lane, Kyle, TX 78640 (512) 268-8200
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 14, 2019
