SMITH, Sandra Ann Butge Sandra Ann Butge Smith, age 83, passed away peacefully June 2, 2019. She was born in South Bend, Indiana, on January 15, 1936, and attended Indiana University. She did mission work in Alaska, New Mexico, and Washington before settling down in Indianapolis. She received her R.N. from the University of Indianapolis in 1982 and moved to Austin in 2011. Sandra is survived by her daughters Connie Smith, Cynthia Smith (Denny Krause), and Susan Smith Gusler (Carl). She was extremely proud of her grandchildren: Lindsay Keys (Doc), Brianna Lynn (Brian), Anne Gusler, Jason Krause, Sarah Gusler, and Jasmine Krause. She was also blessed with many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Her life will be celebrated June 8, 2019, at 5 pm at Northwest Hills United Methodist Church, 7050 Village Center Drive. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or to the National MS Society. The church will be open for floral deliveries after 3 pm Saturday. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 6, 2019