I spent 64 yrs with you, my world, my heart. To know you’re at peace now will help so much with my process of grieving your leaving this world; but knowing we will meet again brings me peace. The most wonderful Aunt on this earth, who was also my mother, after ours passed. Her sister Doris Ritchie was lost in an accident early in my life. She didn’t just take over, she continued, from my birth on to be my greatest gift. She loved all of us kids left behind in 1974. Loving her sister dearly, she continued to love and spend all the important precious times with us. God took our angel home. A strong, loving giving, woman of God. There’s not one memory lost to me from age one on. We shared these through the years and laughed in the last days and cried. Good and bad were beautiful memories. I spoke with her regularly, she always had the words to heal, to create laughter and always joy. She loved community, her friends, giving her time to all who needed her. I’ve never known a greater woman in my life, who was raised by the greatest as well. My little family was blessed, and will continue to be in our hearts and memories. Her love was strong. This is the most difficult thing I’ve had to do in 46 years, letting her go. Full of wisdom and my rock. My dearest love, I’ll see you on the other side, Home.

Love your Debbie Sue

Debra Sue Carrico

