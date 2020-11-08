1/2
Sandra Sue Harzke
1937 - 2020
HARZKE, Sue (1937 -2020) Sandra Sue (Keene) Harzke was born to Lesta Mae Withrow Keene and Carleton Douglas Keene in Bonham, TX on August 23, 1937 at Allen Memorial Hospital. "Sue" grew up in Sherman, TX and Bonham, TX. In Sherman, she attended Crockett Elementary, St. Joseph's Academy, and Sherman High School. Her family moved to Bonham, TX prior to her sophomore year in high school. She was a co-editor of the yearbook and a cheerleader. Her classmates voted her Most Popular and Football Queen. She was an excellent student and graduated a year early from Bonham High School (1954). She was an honors pre-medical student and microbiology lab assistant at East Texas State College, now Texas A&M at Commerce (1954-1956). There, she was a member of the Marpessa Social Club, which later became the Chi Omega Sorority. She subsequently attended St. Paul's School of Medical Technology and became a Registered Medical Technologist, American Society of Clinical Pathologists (1957). Her first job as a medical technologist was at Sherman Community Hospital (1958-1962). Thereafter, Sue worked at the Speegle Clinic and Hospital in Garland, TX and lived in Dallas, TX, where she met Jack A. Harzkefor whom it was love at first sight. They were married at 7th & Main Baptist Church in Bonham, TX on Saturday, May 4, 1963. After a one-night honeymoon in Dallas, they packed up and moved to Austin, TX. Jack started his new job on that Monday. In Austin, Sue worked at Clinical Pathology Laboratories on and off for about 3 years, while she and Jack grew their young family. They had two children, Charles Douglas "Chuck" Harzke (1964) and Amy Jo Harzke (1968). Sue stayed home to raise her children until returning to work at DesRosiers, Wernecke, Associates in 1979, where she worked until her retirement in 1994. Along with Sue's mother, the couple moved to Elgin, TX, in 1997 where Jack had been the City Manager. In retirement, Sue enjoyed volunteering at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Lions Club Thrift Store, and Elgin Community Cupboard. Sue's family and friends will remember her fondly for so many reasons. Sue valued education and loved science, and she proudly passed these passions on to her childrenChuck became a medical doctor and Amy Jo earned her doctorate in public health. Sue was much appreciated as an armchair diagnostician (a.k.a., "the real 'family doctor'"), assisting friends and neighbors in determining whether and when it was time to go to the doctor or ER! She was also known to some as "Nancy Neat," and kept one of the cleanest houses in North Park Estates! As a young mom, she was an avid bowler and, her children will attest, a prolific crocheter (crocheted vests in school colors!). She was second mom and "Aunt Sue" to the Schedler girls who lived next doorKaren, Susan, and Teresa. As the children grew, her favorite pastime was watching both her kiddos play every sport that involved a ball! In later life, she enjoyed watching all college sports, but especially the Aggies, and was proud that she "finally got to be an Aggie." Sue most recently adopted two more daughters, Janice Montalvo and Jenny Phillips, their next-door neighbors in Elgin. Sue prided herself in always being able to find something to like about every person she met. Although Sue enjoyed working and socializing with people, she also loved being home and spending time alone. She had a rich inner life and daily devotional practice. She was strong both within herself and through her faith in God. Sue never stopped learning and growing as a human being; her heart became more expansive and inclusive with each year. Sue will be missed terribly by many but especially by her husband and children. Sue was the love of Jack's life, his sweetheart and companion of more than 57 years. It is difficult even to think of one without the other. She was a fierce protector of her children and an exemplar of strength, compassion, and faith. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Doris Mae (Keene) Ritchie and her nephew Jim Ritchie. She is survived by her husband, Jack, her children, Chuck and Amy Jo, her daughter in-law, Kelly (Callaham) Harzke, her grandchildren, Audrey, Jackson, and Mariel Harzke, and Josiah Day, as well as her niece, Debra Ritchie Carrico, nephew Tim Ritchie, niece by marriage, Shelley Ritchie, and numerous great nieces and nephews and their children. A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church at 1:00 pm on Friday, November 13th. The church is located at 401 East 8th St. in Elgin, TX. Protective masks and social distancing will be required. For those unable to attend in person, the service will also be live streamed from the church's Facebook page. Donations of memorial flowers are welcome, as are donations to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 187, Elgin, TX 78621 or to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at https://gifts.mdanderson.org.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial service
01:00 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
November 5, 2020
Amy Jo - my condolences to you for your loss. Hugs and prayers to you and your family.
Marjorie
Coworker
November 3, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Martha and Dick Olin
Friend
November 3, 2020
We became friends with Sue and Jack because we share a grandson, Josiah Day, and Amy Jo. Although we didn't get to see them as often as we would have liked, we felt close to them and appreciated their thoughtfulness and kindness to us and to Josiah.
Barbara and Jonathan Day
Family
November 2, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Gilbert & Lois Kubicek
November 1, 2020
My sincere sympathy to Jack and the entire family. It was a pleasure to get to know Sue while working at
St. Peter's. I will miss having lunch with her and Jack at the Prime Timers meetings and several restaurants around town. My prayers are with the family.
Jo Patterson
October 31, 2020
Sending my condolences to all of the family. Sue was such a great example of true faith and I am sure she is in a much better place and free from all pain.
Martha Bridges
Friend
October 31, 2020
Sending our sincere condolences and love to the Harzke family.
Anthony, Justine, Rocco and Adelina Day
Friend
October 30, 2020
You will be greatly missed! I will remember your kindness, the twinkle in your eye, and your bright smile that always made me smile too!
Langford Griffing
Friend
October 30, 2020
Sue - such a beautiful person and always fun to chat with. We love you and will be here for the family for as long as you will have us.
Jenny & Janice
Family
October 30, 2020
I spent 64 yrs with you, my world, my heart. To know you’re at peace now will help so much with my process of grieving your leaving this world; but knowing we will meet again brings me peace. The most wonderful Aunt on this earth, who was also my mother, after ours passed. Her sister Doris Ritchie was lost in an accident early in my life. She didn’t just take over, she continued, from my birth on to be my greatest gift. She loved all of us kids left behind in 1974. Loving her sister dearly, she continued to love and spend all the important precious times with us. God took our angel home. A strong, loving giving, woman of God. There’s not one memory lost to me from age one on. We shared these through the years and laughed in the last days and cried. Good and bad were beautiful memories. I spoke with her regularly, she always had the words to heal, to create laughter and always joy. She loved community, her friends, giving her time to all who needed her. I’ve never known a greater woman in my life, who was raised by the greatest as well. My little family was blessed, and will continue to be in our hearts and memories. Her love was strong. This is the most difficult thing I’ve had to do in 46 years, letting her go. Full of wisdom and my rock. My dearest love, I’ll see you on the other side, Home.
Love your Debbie Sue
Debra Sue Carrico
Family
October 27, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you Jack and your family. I am sorry I am unable to see you.
Jan Schroeder
Jan Schroeder
Friend
October 27, 2020
I only had the opportunity to see Sue a few times. But in that short time it was so visible that she was an amazing Wife and Mom. There will be comfort in beautiful memories. My deepest condolences to Jack and family.
Debbie Neidig
Acquaintance
