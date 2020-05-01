|
BOULDWIN, Sandra Davette Sandra Davette Bouldwin, 59, of Austin, died Wednesday, April 22nd. She was born in Austin, TX on September 14, 1960, a daughter of the late Vanilla (Clay) and David Scroggins. Sandra was the wife of Joseph Freeman Bouldwin. Family Graveside Services following CDC Guidelines will be 11:30 AM on Saturday, May 2nd at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery with Lead Pastor Gaylon C. Clark officiating. Public Viewing following CDC Guidelines and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on today. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 1, 2020