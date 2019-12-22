|
|
BENNER, Sandy Sandy Benner passed away on December 18, 2019, at St. David's Medical Center surrounded by her adoring family, due to complications from colon cancer. She was born on February 24, 1950, to Lomax and Lois McCauley in Seymour, Texas. She was the 2nd of 3 children. She graduated from Bovina High School in the spring of 1968. Started college at San Angelo College in the fall of 1968. While there, she met the love of her life, Tony Benner, SSGT in the U.S. Air Force. They married on May 31, 1969, after a whirlwind courtship. After living in Germany and San Antonio while being an Air Force spouse, they moved their family to Austin, Texas, where she worked and lived until her death. She is survived by her daughters, Beth and husband Jeff Bryars, Shawn and husband Charlie Brents, Nannette and husband Dale Anderson, Robin and husband Jeremy Sheard and Jocelyn Benner. She is survived by 10 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, 1 great-granddaughter and 1 great-grandson. She is also survived by her sister Brenda McCauley-Heiar, and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister Mary Gayle McCauley-McNanis. We would like to thank the many friends and family who have shown their love and support over the last 7 months. We would also like to thank the staff at St. David's Medical Center for the compassion and wonderful care of our Momma.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 22, 2019