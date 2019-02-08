|
|
MENDOZA, Sandy Our Beloved Sandy Mendoza, age 58, of Austin, Texas, was called by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, January 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Jose Mendoza and brother, Blas Mendoza. She is survived by her children, Gabriel Mendoza (Stefanie) and Eladio "Eli" Mendoza (Edmir); mother, San Juana M. Mendoza; siblings, Joe Mendoza, Jr. and Susie Cervantes; 4 precious grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service to begin at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 8th, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas. Inurnment will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery (Mendoza Cemetery). Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 8, 2019