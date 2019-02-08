Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 444-3355
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandy Mendoza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandy Mendoza

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandy Mendoza Obituary
MENDOZA, Sandy Our Beloved Sandy Mendoza, age 58, of Austin, Texas, was called by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, January 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Jose Mendoza and brother, Blas Mendoza. She is survived by her children, Gabriel Mendoza (Stefanie) and Eladio "Eli" Mendoza (Edmir); mother, San Juana M. Mendoza; siblings, Joe Mendoza, Jr. and Susie Cervantes; 4 precious grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service to begin at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 8th, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas. Inurnment will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery (Mendoza Cemetery). Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.