SPEER, Sandy Sandy Speer, age 70, passed away on June 29, 2020 from Parkinson's Disease. She had a heart of gold and was a friend to everyone even if you didn't want to be her friend. Sandy is survived by her siblings, Debbie and Jeff along with their spouses and children whom will miss her big heart. Donations can be made in her name to Hospice Austin for their outstanding care or Austin Pet's Alive in honor of Lily her cat.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store