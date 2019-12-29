|
DR. ZAMORA, Santiago A. Our beloved Dr. Santiago A. Zamora, age 78, was called to our Heavenly Father on Friday, December 27, 2019. He passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Santiago and Maria Zamora and his sister, Elda Ruffino. Dr. Zamora is survived by his daughters, Belinda Huerta and her husband, Albert, Jr., Belissa Zamora, and Dr. Belda Zamora Otero and her husband, Dr. Francisco Javier; his grandchildren, Nicholas Huerta, Daniel Huerta, Mateo Huerta, Marco Marroquin, Diego Marroquin, Miguel Angel Otero, Sofia Otero, and Sergio Otero; his brother, Dr. Guadalupe Zamora; his sisters, Blanca Perez, Olga Haug, Elvia Muñoz, and Roselia Pollard, and numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Santiago Armando Zamora grew up in San Antonio. He attended the University of Texas at Austin, received a Pharmacy degree, and began his professional career working as a pharmacist. Shortly thereafter, he decided to pursue his dream of becoming a physician. He moved his family to Guadalajara, Mexico to attend the Universidad Autonoma de Mexico medical school. He eventually settled in Austin to practice medicine as a family practitioner. He was a pioneer, establishing the first doctor's clinic in east Austin and was the first bilingual Mexican American physician on the east side of town. But, it was not without it's struggles. Initially, banks would not lend him the money to start the business. They said he would never make the business work on the east side. He didn't take no for an answer and leased property for his clinic in a couple of east Austin locations, including a spot behind a pharmacy on the corner of East 1st and Waller St. He eventually built a clinic on the corner of East First and Robert T. Martinez, where he would stay and practice medicine for over two decades. Santiago became one of the most prominent Hispanics in Austin, practicing medicine for over 40 years, and served on many boards and community organizations including: Medical Director at Capital City Nursing Home, Monte Siesta Nursing Home, Govalle Nursing Home, and nursing homes in Taylor and Round Rock, St. David's Hospital, Board of Director, Staff Doctor at Holy Cross, St. David's, and Seton Hospitals, Southwest Optimist Club Board member, Golden Gloves ring Doctor, Member of the St. Ignatius Knights of Columbus, and Volunteered as Doctor for Golden Gloves to name only a few. Dr. Zamora will be greatly missed by all that knew him. As a community within Austin, we thank Dr. Zamora for his many decades dedicated to his profession and caring for all of East Austin. The family would like to offer a special note of gratitude to Liana Memory Care Center, Magnolia Hospice, and Socorro and Lucero Salazar for their unwaivering dedication to the care and comfort of Dr. Zamora. May God bless and keep each of you. Recitation of Holy Rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 2208 E. 2nd St., Austin, Texas. A Funeral Mass will follow Rosary. This will conclude the public services for Dr. Santiago Zamora. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019