OJEDA, Santos Sandy Lopez Age 95 passed away on November 26, 2020 in her home in Del Valle, Texas. Sandy was born in Del Valle, Texas in a home along the banks of the Colorado River on October 2, 1925. She grew up during the Great American Depression and World War II. In her young life, she worked on a farm with her family and as an adult, worked in the service industry in Austin, Texas. She married Ernesto Ojeda on August 7,1947 and they proudly raised their nine children. Her gentleness, kindness and love for family were shaped by her faith and times she lived in. Sandy is a Five Blue Star Mother of America and had five children and three grandchildren who serve in the armed forces. Sandy was commissioned as a Yellow Rose of Texas by The Honorable Rick Perry. She received Presidential Letters of Appreciation from Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush for her unselfish support of the nation and the many sacrifices she made for her family and America. Sandy was the daughter of Gemincino Lopez and Frances Treviño Lopez. Grandparents: Placido Lopez and Maria Cepeda Lopez, and Lorenzo Treviño and Margarita Garza Treviño. Sandy's children: Mary E. Ojeda, Linda Rodriquez, Ernestine Guerra, Ernest Ojeda II, Elida Stanley, Louis Ojeda, Ofelia Haney, Alfredo Ojeda and Albert Ojeda. Pallbearers: Ernest Ojeda II, Louis Ojeda, Alfredo Ojeda, Albert Ojeda, Ernest Ojeda III, Louis Ojeda Jr., Mark Mullen, Jose Castillo, Danny Beltran and Teddy Haney. Sandy enjoyed seeing her yard filled with plants and loved the smell of the roses and flowers. She was dedicated to reading the bible where she found peace and contentment throughout her life. Our sweet mother will always be missed and be in our hearts for eternity. Donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.