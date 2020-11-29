WALTON, Sara Elizabeth Sara Elizabeth (Dixie) Walton, age 97, of Rogers, Arkansas, formerly of Austin, Texas, was called to her heavenly home November 24, 2020 at Innisfree Health and Rehab in Rogers, Arkansas. Dixie was born in Bristow, Oklahoma on February 16, 1923 to Arthur Garfield Gilger and Ruth Elizabeth Henlen. She met her husband, Connie Max Walton, in Ft. Worth, Texas on a blind date and they married on February 22, 1944. After Max's death in 1984, she married Daniel Stewart Last. They were married for 7 years until his death in 1997. Dixie graduated from high school in Gladewater, Texas and graduated from Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas, where she majored in business. Following graduation, she worked for Conoco in Ft. Worth, Texas in the accounting department. She later spent her career working in retail. She was also very active in her retirement community organizing activities and social events, including fashion shows, and writing regularly for their community newsletters. She always had a passion for fashion, decorating, garden clubs and travel. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents and her two husbands. She is survived by her two sons: Jerry W. Walton and wife, Brenda, of Rogers, Arkansas and Johnie M. Walton and wife, Michele, of Houston, Texas; her daughter, Carole Gebhard and husband, Tom, of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by five grandchildren and their families: Jason Walton and wife ,Kim, and their children, Brooks and Malia, of Little Rock, Arkansas; Matthew Walton and wife, Christy, and their son, Benjamin of Rogers, Arkansas; Ashley LeMaire and her husband, Mark, and their children, Julian, Collette and Madeleine of Houston, Texas; Johnny Walton and wife, Annie, and their child, Annie, of Gulfport, Mississippi; and Linda Gebhard of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by several nieces and a nephew; a step-great granddaughter and three step-great great grandchildren. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home, 3926 Willowood Avenue, Springdale, Arkansas 72762. A memorial service will be announced at a later date by the family. Memorials may be made in memory of Dixie to the HADDS Foundation, www.HADDS.org/donation
or to HADDS, 5826 Queensloch Drive, Houston, Texas 77096; or to a charity of your choice
. Dixie's great granddaughter, Collette LeMaire has been diagnosed with HADDS, a rare genetic disorder that includes a mutation of the EBF3 gene. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff at Innisfree Health and Rehab for their excellent care of Dixie over these past years. Online condolences may be made to www.memorialfhspringdale.com