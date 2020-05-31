Sara Evangeline Wells
1989 - 2020
WELLS, Sara Evangeline Sara Evangeline Wells, 30, of Georgetown, TX, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Southfield, MI on May 29, 1989 and moved with her family to Austin, TX in 1995. She grew up in the Brushy Creek area, attending Great Oaks Elementary, Cedar Valley Middle School, and McNeil High School. She did well in school and excelled in dance, tennis, and singing in the youth praise band at St. Phillips UMC. She is survived by her parents, Mark J. and Vicky J. Wells, of Georgetown, TX; her brother, Andrew Wells of Brooklyn, NY; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services will be private and held at a later date. You may share a message or memory in the online memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
