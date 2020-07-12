CARRELL, Sara Jane Sara Jane Carrell, of Austin, Texas died unexpectedly on July 4th, 18 days short of her 74th birthday. The cause is unknown, but there is greater comfort in knowing she was enjoying a favorite pastime lounging in the sun by her pool on a beautiful Independence Day. She appeared to be napping peacefully when her family realized she had passed. In Jane style her exit was graceful and impactful. She is already deeply missed. Jane was born July 22, 1946 in Dallas, Texas. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and attended Texas Tech University where she received her degree in Speech Pathology and met her future husband and soul mate. She married John Carrell in 1968 in Dallas, Texas and moved to Lubbock, Texas where she began her teaching career and had their son John Carrell Jr. In 1970, shortly after one of the worst tornadoes in Texas history she demanded they move, and relocated to Austin, Texas. Family and friends will remember Jane as a spirited, quick witted, blunt, creative, stylish, beautiful, generous and thoughtful woman. She was the epitome of a feisty, strong, intelligent, hardworking and loyal lady who lived and loved fiercely. Her greatest pride was a long marriage to her sweetheart, John, her two grown children and her grandsons. She was fortunate to have been able to teach at the same elementary school her grandsons attended until her retirement in 2018. Jane retired after 31 years and cared deeply about doing a good job, teaching every child to the best of her ability and all of that with grace, elegance, laughter, and fidelity. She touched the lives of many children and was passionate about teaching, always the first to arrive at school and the last to leave, having a perfect attendance even while battling cancer years ago. Her dedication to her grandsons stood out for all to see. She was their biggest cheerleader attending every event, and they loved to call her Grandma Uber for all the places she drove them. She loved Broadway musicals and one of the last joys of her life was sharing Hamilton with her grandsons. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, John Carrell; her son John Jr.; her daughter Jill Pierce and her husband David; grandsons Evan and Tate Lung; step-grandsons Madoc and Reid Pierce: siblings Harry Lewis Mackey III and his wife Barbara; Marsha Strother and her husband Glyn. She was preceded in death by her parents H.L. Mackey Jr. and Sara Nida Spears Mackey. Services will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home in Lakeway, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. and services at 11:00 a.m.



