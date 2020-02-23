|
RATLIFF, Sara L. March 27, 1947 to January 15, 2020 Sara, only child of Jack and Mary Ratliff, was born in Waco on March 27, 1947. Her dad owned and operated Cedar Crest Night Club, and her mom was a 2nd generation phone company employee, following in the footsteps of Sara's grandmother; who started the first phone services in Valley Mills in her home. Sara's parents later owned Cottage Antiques on Waco Drive. Sara attended Waco schools, graduated from Richfield in 1965, and then followed her family legacy and became a 3rd generation phone company employee at SW Bell in Waco. In 1968, Sara took a leave from the phone company and traveled Mexico with her friend Linda Z. for several years, where she developed her lifelong love of Mexico and Acapulco. Sara called these experiences her "success story." A bit of her heart was always at Los Flamingos. Sarah returned to Austin to "run that phone company," as she so fondly liked to say. Austin was the perfect setting for Sara with her love of music. Creating lifelong friendships with musicians and music lovers who frequented the Austin night life during the 70's, 80's and 90's. She was a fixture at Antone's, The Continental Club and La Zona Rosa. Sara retired in Waco to ensure her sweet mom received loving care in her last years. After retirement, Sara delivered Meals on Wheels and then volunteered with PUP, (Pets Uplifting People). She and her therapy dog Ruby Champagne, and then Daisy Diamond, visited Hillcrest Hospital, the VA, and local nursing homes to brighten the resident's days. Truly one of a kind, Sara loved all things vintageclothing, hats, and jewelry, and could she ever put an ensemble together! Approximately three years ago, Sara was stricken with ALS. Being a strong and independent woman, she was able to remain in her home with assistance from her family of friends. Sara was preceded in death by her parents and her precious pets, Homeboy, Lovey, and Ruby Champagne. She is survived by Daisy Diamond, Jimmy Jam, Abby Miss Flabby, and her immense group of friends from all walks of life. Sara lived her life her way and to the fullest. She passed away without any regrets! May we all be so lucky! The world lost a special energy when we lost Miss Sara. Please join us to celebrate Sara's life at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St., Waco, TX on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. for services. Reception to follow in the Parish Hall. An online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.oakcrestwaco.com Memorials may be made to: St. Alban's Church Waco Humane Society, 2032 Circle Rd., Waco, TX 76706 , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60602 Or the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020